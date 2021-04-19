NUI Galway seeks help with remote working study

Researchers from the Whitaker Institute at NUI Galway and the Western Development Commission (WDC) are seeking participants for the yearly national Remote Working in Ireland survey. The third annual survey will gather data on employees’ experiences of remote working one year on from lockdown and seek inputs on their preferences post pandemic.

The survey is led by Professor Alma McCarthy and Noreen O’Connor at NUI Galway and Tomás Ó Síocháin and Deirdre Frost at the WDC. It will provide insights on how remote working has changed employees work and employment experiences and builds on two previous national surveys. Data will capture experiences of managing teams remotely.

Last year’ survey got over 12,000 responses from employees working remotely. There are major changes in how people work arising from the Covid-19 crisis. The research team will make their findings public on both the NUI Galway’s Whitaker Institute and the WDC websites early next month. To complete the survey visit https://bit.ly/3g4DnJA.

For previous surveys on the Whitaker Institute’s project page, click on https://bit.ly/3mFwgZg