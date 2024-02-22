O’Connor elected to PRCA board

Sarah O’Connor of Wilson Hartnell is one of two directors who have been appointed to the board of the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA). The announcement was made following the PRCA’s annual general meeting this week. O’Connor (pictured), who is WH’s deputy chief executive, will serve on the board for the first time, while Gill Madden, director of FleishmanHillard, has been re-elected for a second term.

They join chairperson Martina Quinn, managing director, Alice Public Relations; Kathryn Byrne, managing director, Limelight Communications; Claire Feely, deputy managing director, Elevate PR; Brian Harrison, director, MKC Communications; Susie Horgan, managing director of Cork-based Springboard Communications and Justin Bowers, director at Keating & Associates.

Addressing the AGM, Quinn said PRCA membership was at its highest level. A strategic review of the association was in hand and they are working with members to highlight to the Government challenges that exist around public procurement and ideas to improve the procurement process. The association was also collaborating with international colleagues to address issues like AI, disinformation and the climate crisis.