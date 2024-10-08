O’Donnell rejoins Heneghan as account director

Aoife O’Donnell has rejoined PR agency Heneghan as account director. She previously worked with the Ballsbridge agency for over 15 years. She left to head up marketing communications at the international healthcare brand Affidea, formerly Euromedic Ireland. She later started her own PR business, Vital Communications, specialising in servicing clients in healthcare, corporate, consumer and technology sectors for the past decade.

She lectures in PR at third level and has written an internationally published textbook, entitled Public Relations and Communications – From Theory to Practice. She is a member of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) and currently serves on its education committee. Alongside her PR qualifications, she holds an MA in training and education. Her sister, Orla O’Donnell, is the RTÉ News legal affairs correspondent and writer.