O’Donovan Belong To’s new CEO

One of Ireland’s top ad agency figures, Kieran O’Donovan, has been appointed chief executive of the non-profit organisation Belong To – LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland. He was head of client service at Thinkhouse, an agency which has become known for its focus on social issues and youth culture. He is due to take up his new role next month.

O’Donovan has worked in the advertising and marketing industry for 18 years across several leading Irish independent and international agencies such as Boys+Girls, Publicis Dublin, TBWA Dublin and Chemistry. The move signals a growing trend of top-tier private sector talent migrating to social impact leadership. Belong To is chaired by Patricia Carey.

For more on Belong To, visit belongto.org/

Top: Kieran O’Donovan and Dentsu’s Shenda Loughnane, who together worked for IAPI