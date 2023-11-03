O’Driscoll to address sponsorship talk

Brian O’Driscoll will discuss the role of brand ambassadors at a sponsorship seminar in the Aviva Stadium later this month. The former Ireland and Leinster captain will be involved in a fireside chat at the ‘Who Won Sponsorship Series 2023?’ event organised by the Onside agency and the Marketing Institute. Onside’s John Trainor said this year is again proving to be a strong year for sponsorship with an estimated brand spend of €212 million.
Taking part in a segment on rugby revolutionaries will be Gerry Nixon, head of sponsorship and insights at Vodafone; Padraig Power, chief commercial officer, Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Kalle Kauppila, group director of revenue and fan growth for World Rugby. Declan McBennett, head of RTÉ Sport, will share a broadcaster’s view on how sponsorships score.
Other speakers taking part include Tom Boyle, VP global partnerships marketing and operations at City Football Group/Manchester City Football Club; Rory Sheridan, head of partnerships at Diageo Ireland; Louise Cassidy, director of marketing and communication at the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Eileen Leahy, marketing activation lead at Mondelez International, whose Cadbury brand has sponsorship ties with the FAI.
The event in the Aviva runs from 8.30am to 11am on Wednesday, November 22.