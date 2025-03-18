Off the Ball airs new animated ads

Sports media brand Off The Ball has unveiled a new ad campaign. With a tagline of ‘The Biggest Conversation in Sport’, the 30-second animated piece highlights the breadth of sports content and commentary the brand delivers. From GAA to golf and rugby to football, the campaign promotes OTB as more than a radio show.

The campaign kicked off on St Patrick’s Day and over the next month will run across RTE Player, Virgin Media Player, Sky TV on Demand and on TG4. Produced by Rubber Duck with media buying by Mindshare, the ad is voiced by OTB’s Richie McCormack.

They staged a sold-out live show in the 3Olympia previewing this year’s Six Nations with Brian O’Driscoll and Austin Healy. They have an exclusive national radio deal with the League of Ireland to air 30 live SSE Airtricity Premier Division matches during the season.

View the commercial here