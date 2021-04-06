O’Flaherty made director of Core Learning

Mark O’Flaherty has been appointed director of Core Learning. He first joined the Core in 2016 as development director focusing on analysing the organisational needs for development and the training needs of new recruits. He will now expand his responsibilities to encompass the learning and CPD needs for Core’s 330 employees across its various practices.

O’Flaherty was previously head of planning at IPG Mediabrands. His client portfolio included Johnson & Johnson, Zurich and Tesco Mobile. Core Learning is one of eight marketing practices, which also includes creative, data, investment, media – comprising Mediaworks, Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith, research, sponsorship and strategy.

Core was voted one of the top workplaces in Ireland for the 10th year running.