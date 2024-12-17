O’Gara joins Kelly’s Consello as advisor

Consello, the global advisory and investing group founded by Declan Kelly, has signed up former Ireland rugby international and current head coach of La Rochelle Ronan O’Gara as a senior advisor. He joins the company’s Irish leadership development, talent and business transformation team which helps implement high performance strategies and is led by former Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy and Jane Mitchell.

O’Gara joins former Manchester United captain and Sky punter Gary Neville and former Irish champion golfer and Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, both of whom are principals in Consello’s business in Ireland. He won 128 caps for Ireland and stands as the country’s second highest points scorer and third most-capped player. Over his playing career he won three Triple Crowns and the Grand Slam in 2009 as well as two European Cups with Munster.

Record

He is the only player to win the European Cup twice as a player and twice as a manager for different clubs, and is also Munster’s all-time points record scorer. He coached the Christchurch Crusaders with whom he won back-to-back Super Rugby titles. In 2019, he moved to France and joined La Rochelle as head coach. He has led the team to two European Cup titles. Consello has offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, London and Barcelona.

