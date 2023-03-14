Ogilvy rolls out new Bord na Mona ads

Bord na Móna has launched its ‘More Than Móna’ campaign as part of its sustainability strategy, with the company currently on a path to deliver various renewable energy solutions to support Ireland’s green energy requirements by 2030. Created by Ogilvy, the messaging centres on the former peat producer as it moves on from its traditional business.

In line with the campaign, Bord na Móna is committing to several new measures with an emphasis on proactive climate solutions, including driving efficiencies in its recycling programme, creating more sustainable energy, and more energy security for Irish communities. The campaign features across print, broadcast and online channels.