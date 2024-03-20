Ogilvy rolls out new Bord na Móna work

Ogilvy has created a new national campaign for Bord na Móna titled ‘We’re Doing More’. The activity builds on the ‘More than Móna’

message with imagery by award-winning illustrator, Eiko Ojala. The ads showcase Bord na Móna’s sustainability strategy as the company

pursues a plan to deliver renewable energy to support Ireland’s green energy requirements by 2030. A key part of the exercise is Bord na Móna’s Eco Energy Park.

The park combines wind, solar, battery, and hydrogen power in taking industrial-scale, high-demand energy users off the national grid. Ogilvy’s campaign blends artistry and messaging showing how the park will will play a role in helping Ireland to meet its climate action and carbon reduction targets. Chosen for his distinctive style, Eiko Ojala’s work has featured in the New York Times, Time magazine and New Yorker magazine.

‘We’re Doing More’ is being rolled out across print, digital, out of home, social and radio.