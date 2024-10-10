O’Hagan to address ISME annual lunch

ISME’s annual business lunch will feature Oonagh O’Hagan, owner and managing director of the Meaghers Pharmacy Group as guest speaker, and Paul Howard, author of the Ross O’Carroll-Kelly series, as its after-lunch entertainment. The lunch will take place on Friday, November 29 at the Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel in Killiney, Co. Dublin. The event will be attended by 300 small and medium enterprise (SME) business owners and staff.

O’Hagan is a qualified pharmacist, whose group comprises ten physical pharmacies in Dublin and an online store which serves consumers in 70 markets worldwide. She was businesswoman of the year in 2023 by Irish Tatler, Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 at the Women Mean Business awards and one of the 24 finalists in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021. Howard writes the weekly Ross O’Carroll Kelly satirical series in The Irish Times.

His writing spans sports journalism, comedy writing, plays, musicals and non-fiction.