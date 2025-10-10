Oliver Callan to host Effie awards lunch

RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Oliver Callan will host this year’s Effie Effective Lunch, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) annual event that recognises and celebrates the importance of marketing effectiveness. Callan is best known for his comedy sketches on Callan’s Kicks and his morning magazine show weekdays at 9am on RTÉ Radio 1.

Achievements

The Effie Lunch celebrates the industry’s best achievements while reaffirming adland’s commitment to driving growth, excellence, and international recognition for Irish marketing. Taking place at midday next Friday, October 17, at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, the lunch sponsors are An Post Commerce , RTÉ , Diageo Ireland and Allianz.

Tickets are priced at €235 each, or €2,300 for a table of ten.