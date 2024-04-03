Oliver parent Brandtech now worth $4bn

The Brandtech Group has been valued at $4 billion after new funds were raised for use in disrupting the traditional advertising model using artificial intelligence (AI) for campaigns roll outs. Brandtech, founded by former Havas CEO David Jones, has a controlling interest in the Oliver agency based in Dublin, run by Mark McCann (pictured). The shareholding in the Irish operation is made up of the Inside Ideas Company, and McCann himself.

In 2018, Brandtech New York – formerly You & Mr Jones – took a majority stake in Oliver.

Brandtech recently raised $115 million from new investors including Fimalac, the French company that once owned Fitch, and NendoLabs, a venture capital firm, valuing the group at $4bn. The group, which Jones launched in 2015 with the aim of making marketing services better, faster and cheaper using tech including machine-originated content and AI, has invested in tech companies like Niantic, creator of Pokemon Go, and Pinterest.