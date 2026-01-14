Oliver sponsors women’s hockey

Marketing agency Oliver Ireland has agreed a deal with Hockey Ireland to become the sponsor of the Ireland women’s indoor hockey team. The contract was finalised ahead of the team’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship being played in Prague this month. Oliver, whose client portfolio includes the National Lottery, is run by chief executive Mark McCann.
The contract follows Oliver’s backing of the women’s international indoor team after 10 years supporting the sport nationally, most notably sponsoring the Tommy O’Sullivan Shield and McCann Cup, annual underage club indoor competitions hosted by Portrane Hockey Club. During this time tournament players have later represented Ireland at senior level.
The team has a longstanding history in Europe’s top level, competing in the competition’s 1985, 1987, and 1990 editions of the indoor championships. The team ends a 36-year wait to return to Europe’s topflight, having earned promotion in 2024. They won the EuroHockey Indoor Championship II in Galway, beating Lithuania 5-1 in the decider.