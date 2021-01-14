OMD hires Field as managing director

Fiona Field is the new managing director of media agency OMD Ireland in place of Tim Griffiths who resigned late last year. She joins from Core where she was deputy managing director of Mediaworks. A highly-respected agency executive, Field started her career at O’Connor O’Sullivan. She later worked at Peter Owens and OwensDDB’s Mediaworks.

She is a current board member of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners (IAPI) and has won a string of industry awards. She is is a regular columnist for Marketing.ie magazine. Commenting on her appointment, Jason Nebenzahl, CEO, Omnicom Media Group (OMG), said that given her credentials, Field is the ideal candidate to lead OMD in the years ahead.

Field is set to take up her new position in April.