Omnicom makes senior reshuffle

Omnicom Media Ireland has announced a number of senior management changes. After six years leading PHD, Gemma Teeling (above) has been promoted to the group role of chief client officer. Replacing her as the agency’s managing director will be Sinéad Manly, who is currently group head of client and growth, and was previously head of client service.

Career

Before joining PHD eight years ago, she began her career at Mondelez, owner of the Cadbury brand. Following on from Fiona Field’s departure, Susan Daly is to take on the role of managing director at OMD. She was formerly group head of marketing intelligence. Group CEO Jason Nebenzahl said the changes will officially come into effect at the start of May.