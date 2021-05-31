Omniplex confirm cinema re-openings

Omniplex Cinemas have announced a phased re-opening plan, starting with nine of its cinemas from next Monday, June 7. The cinemas are in Arklow, Cork, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Rathmines, Sligo, Tralee and Wexford. On June 11, the company will open six more cinemas, in Carlow, Balbriggan, Drogheda, Monaghan, Roscommon and Waterford.

On June 18, cinemagoers will be able to watch movies on the big screen at Omniplex cinemas in Shannon and Longford. The company has a new cinema opening in Kilarney in July. In September, the Omniplex in Nenagh will reopen following renovations. The company will continue with Covid-19 safety measures which were introduced last year.

The measures include a two-metre bubble around each cinema booking. Families and friends may sit beside each other up to a maximum of five guests. Tickets may be purchased online and patrons are urged to pre-order cinema treats for collection. There will be a limited capacity of 50 patrons per screen, with social distancing in place in foyers and toilets.

Only one movie will start and end at a time to facilitate social distancing. Mark Anderson, director, Omniplex Cinemas, said the re-opening after nearly six months closure was a seminal moment. Ireland is the highest cinema attending nation in Europe. Omniplex is the largest cinema chain across the island of Ireland with over 250 screens in 34 locations.

Pictured is Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place II

