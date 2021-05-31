Omniplex confirm cinema re-openings

Omniplex Cinemas have announced a phased re-opening plan, starting with nine of its cinemas from next Monday, June 7. The cinemas are in Arklow, Cork, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Rathmines, Sligo, Tralee and Wexford. On June 11, the company will open six more cinemas, in Carlow, Balbriggan, Drogheda, Monaghan, Roscommon and Waterford.

On June 18, cinemagoers will be able to watch movies on the big screen at Omniplex cinemas in Shannon and Longford. The company has a new cinema opening in Kilarney in July. In September, the Omniplex in Nenagh will reopen following renovations. The company will continue with Covid-19 safety measures which were introduced last year.

The measures include a two-metre bubble around each cinema booking. Families and friends may sit beside each other up to a maximum of five guests. Tickets may be purchased online and patrons are urged to pre-order cinema treats for collection. There will be a limited capacity of 50 patrons per screen, with social distancing in place in foyers and toilets. 

Only one movie will start and end at a time to facilitate social distancing. Mark Anderson, director, Omniplex Cinemas, said the re-opening after nearly six months closure was a seminal moment. Ireland is the highest cinema attending nation in Europe. Omniplex is the largest cinema chain across the island of Ireland with over 250 screens in 34 locations.

Pictured is Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place II 

Re-Opening Movies

A QUIET PLACE PART II CRUELLA
NOBODY (Opens Wed 9 June) NOMADLAND
PETER RABBIT 2 MORTAL KOMBAT
SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW GODZILLA VS. KONG
THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT TOM AND JERRY
DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
WOLFWALKERS BON JOVI FROM ENCORE NIGHTS (Thursday, June 10)

*All movies may not be available in all locations.

2021 Blockbuster Movies

11-Jun THE FATHER 15-Sep VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
18-Jun IN THE HEIGHTS 17-Sep DUNE
18-Jun THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD 30-Sep NO TIME TO DIE
24-Jun FAST & FURIOUS 9 08-Oct THE ADDAMS FAMILY SEQUEL
09-Jul BLACK WIDOW 15-Oct HALLOWEEN KILLS
16-Jul THE CROODS: A NEW AGE 15-Oct THE LAST DUEL
16-Jul SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY 22-Oct THE BOSS BABY 2
23-Jul HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA 05-Nov ETERNALS
23-Jul OLD 12-Nov GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
30-Jul THE SUICIDE SQUAD 19-Nov TOP GUN MAVERICK
06-Aug JUNGLE CRUISE 10-Dec WEST SIDE STORY
27-Aug CANDYMAN 17-Dec SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
28-Aug ANDRE RIEU’S 2021 SUMMER CONCERT: WALTZ AROUND THE WORLD 22-Dec THE KING’S MAN
03-Sep SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS 22-Dec THE MATRIX 4
07-Sep MICK FLEETWOOD & FRIENDS (Tues 7 & Sun 12 Sept) 22-Dec DOWNTON ABBEY 2

