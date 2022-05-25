One in four shop for sustainable options

Kantar has released the first results from its new biannual Irish consumer survey. The panel looks at consumers’ changing attitudes and behaviours to help marketers create targeted campaigns. The new numbers show a preference for sustainable products is now widespread with almost one in four Irish adults saying they would spend more on such products.

The reports says that 84 per cent of Irish adults believe companies should be doing more to be sustainable. One in two adults believe that buying sustainable products or choosing environmentally and socially conscious services shows others “who I am and what I believe in”. Some 22 per cent of adults tend to look out for sustainable marks, like Fair Trade.

When it comes to over 65s, they appear to be more favourably disposed towards inclusion and diversity (D&I) than younger ages, with 64 per cent of older consumers believing that it is important that the companies they buy from actively promote D&I. Some 57 per cent of 16-24 year olds see it as important that the companies they buy from actively promote D&I.

Irish diets are changing with over one in four 16-24 year olds eating vegan food once a week or more. Over one million adults regularly or occasionally choose vegan. Some 52 per cent of 16-24 year olds agree that “people in Ireland today are not sensitive enough to the concerns of racial, ethnic or social minorities”, rising to 60 per cent for over 65s.

The report’s findings are based on TGI data.