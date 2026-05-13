Onic rolls out five new DAB+ services

Onic has launched five new services across an expanded DAB+ network which it claims will extend the available audience reach to an extra two million listeners across Ireland and follows on from last year’s Fáilte DAB trial in Leinster. As part of wider trial, the Murdoch-owned group launches Onic Hits, Onic 80s, Onic 90s, Onic Country and Onic Irish.

The strategy is driven by insights from the group’s proprietary research project Sound Affects 4 – The Power of Connection. The study highlighted the roles audio plays across listeners’ days and the impact that Onic DAB+ stations are having with 62 per cent of respondents that are aware of Fáilte DAB in Leinster saying they’d listened to an Onic station.

Captive

Onic’s group content director Onic Mark Cunning said that with 78 per cent of the population consuming radio in car, the expansion ensures more Onic stations are available to listeners when they are most captive. Listeners can access the new suite of stations via DAB+ digital radio across the trial areas or through the Onic Player App.

Onic brands in Ireland include Dublin’s FM104 and Q102, Cork’s 96fm and C103, Live 95 in Limerick, LMFM and U105 in Belfast. Its sales house represents Galway Bay FM and WLR and is the home of the Onic Urban national package. Onic is part of News UK & Ireland which includes The Sunday Times, TheSundayTimes.ie, The Irish Sun and TheSun.ie.

Pictured, from left: Brian McCarthy, group commercial and operations director, Onic; Zeinab, host of The Strawberry Alarm Clock on FM104; Kathryn Thomas, host of The Morning Show on Q102; Lorraine Murphy, host of Lorraine and Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96fm and Sean Barry, managing director, Onic

Photo: Patrick Bolger