Online spend up by 8% to €726m

Digital advertising spend in Ireland for 2020 reached €726 million, the latest IAB PwC Online Adspend report indicates, reflecting a growth rate of eight per cent year-on-year. Display advertising was up by 12 per cent to €367m, driven by growth in social of 22 per cent and video 30 per cent. Display ads accounted for a 51 per cent share of the total spend.

Search was up by five points.

The growth in display and search reflects advertisers use of digital to maintain customer engagement during the pandemic. Core expects online spend to grow by 12.9 per cent this year. Dave Monaghan (above), chairman of IAB Ireland and head of commercial at News Ireland, said publishers reported good increases in unique users, page views and dwell time.