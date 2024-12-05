Only one in four plan to buy Irish this Christmas

Research by Digital Business Ireland (DBI) show that only 26 per cent of consumers definitely plan to purchase their Christmas shopping in Ireland. The DBI study, which was conducted by polling company Ireland Thinks, asked shoppers if ‘During December you plan to purchase goods (online or in person) from retailers in other countries?’ The findings showed that almost one if two (49 per cent) plan to buy goods from overseas retailers.

Males aged 18-34 are most likely to shop abroad – 64 per cent. Males and females aged over 65 are the least likely to shop abroad at (40 per cent and 44 per cent respectively). DBI is now calling on shoppers to focus their Christmas spending on products from retailers in Ireland, whether that’s in city and town centres or through online purchases. The survey indicates that one in four shoppers are still unsure about where to focus their spending.

This presented an opportunity to persuade more shoppers to Buy Irish.

DBI chairperson Caroline Dunlea said there were many reasons to buy local, no matter how convenient it might seem to shop online from international retailers. “By buying local, consumers enjoy stronger rights, better returns policies, and the assurance of safety standards,” Dunlea said. “Every purchase made with an Irish retailer this Christmas helps sustain jobs, strengthens our economy, and contributes to communities across the country.”

The survey was conducted in mid-November with a sample size of 1,000.