Onside hires Fallon to counsel clients

Onside sponsorship agency has appointed Martin Fallon as head of advisory. Fallon joins from Wera Tools UK, where he was head of marketing, overseeing product launches, brand campaigns and motor sport sponsorships. He has experience from rights holder bodies like Motorsport UK, the Tour of Britain, Wasps, Connacht Rugby, and Harlequins.
Depth
A member of the European Sponsorship Association (ESA), Fallon served on the judging panel for the ESA awards in recent years. Onside director Eithne Trainor said his depth of experience across brands and property makes him a major addition to the agency team. His expertise can help sponsors and rights holders capitalise on new sponsorship opportunities.