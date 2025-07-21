Onside reports on AI’s role in sport

A new study by sponsorship agency Onside and Sport for Business members assesses Artificial Intelligence (AI), the market for emerging sports, and new sporting infrastructure as opportunities for sponsors in Ireland. While seven in 10 industry experts see openings in the use of AI in their organisation, 56 per cent are concerned about AI and data privacy.

The concern, in light of recent high-profile data breaches, reflects the hesitation in rapidly adopting AI tools, and apprehension around a new kind of security risk for businesses. However, the increasing role AI plays in the industry is recognised with one in three respondents seeing the tech as serving as a differentiating tool for sponsors.

Clutter

They see it as a major opportunity at a time when it is becoming more difficult for brands to stand out in the sponsorship marketplace in Ireland. One in three note increasing clutter as an issue. The report showed that one in two sports sponsors are already investing in the use of AI within their businesses or organisations.

Onside’s director of intelligence and insight Kim Kirwan said rugby, GAA and Olympics rank as the top three properties in terms of drawing in sponsors, while gymnastics, motor racing, American football and padel emerged as the sports experiencing the strongest growth in attracting commercial deals. The survey was conducted in June.

Pictured is Irish Olympian and Allianz brand ambassador Rhasidat Adeleke