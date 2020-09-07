Opel backs Claire Byrne’s show on RTÉ Radio 1

Opel Ireland will sponsor Today with Claire Byrne in a year-long deal for an undisclosed sum. The morning weekday current affairs show covers the day’s news stories, analysis and features. The deal comprises 6 x 10” sponsor stings a day and seven credited promos across the station’s weekly schedule per week, homepage and podcast sponsorship.
The deal was brokered by MediaCom.
JNLR audience figures released by Ipsos MRBI gave the show 321,000 listeners for the 12 months to last December when the show was presented by Seán O’Rourke. Opel Ireland’s marketing director Emma Toner paid tribute to Byrne’s “professionalism, integrity and tenacity”. MediaCom’s Graham Curtis said radio was a key media channel for Opel.