Opinions scores hat-trick at research awards

The winners of the Marketing Society of Ireland’s Research Excellence Awards 2021 were announced today at a virtual ceremony led by the society’s current chairperson, Meadhbh Quinn (above), and MC’d by society treasurer, Sarah Probert of Pt78. Now in its 13th year, the awards recognise the role of research and the impact that data has on strategies.

Opinions scooped three awards, one of which was the grand prix for its ‘Building a Brighter Future for Irish Apples’ for Bord Bia. Red C, which was recently acquired by Business Post owner Enda O’Coineen, scored two awards, including the public policy and social research award for Women’s Aid – ‘Supporting Women’s Aid, Supporting Women’ campaign.

The winners…

Advertising & Advertising Media Research, sponsored by DMG Media Ireland

Making the Millionaire

Red C

National Lottery

Brand Development & Strategy, sponsored by Global

Building a Brighter Future for Irish Apples

Opinions

Bord Bia

Public Policy & Social Research

Supporting Women’s Aid, Supporting Women

Red C

Women’s Aid

Product Innovation and NPD Research, sponsored by Media Central

The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland

MCCP

Heineken

Analytic Impact, sponsored by AIMRO

Data Driving Double Digit Market Share

Opinions

Chill Insurance

COVID-19 and its Implications For Brand Growth, sponsored by Mediahuis

The Return of the Audience: A safe route out of Covid for the National Concert Hall

Behaviour & Attitudes

National Concert Hall

Grand Prix, sponsored by The Business Post

Building a Brighter Future for Irish Apples

Opinions

Bord Bia

The judging panel comprised Elaine Malcolm, lecturer at UCD Smurfit Graduate School of Business (chairperson); Aoife Sadlier, William Grant & Son; Valda Boardman, VBPR; Tom Harper, data science director with Annalect (a division of Omnicom Media Group – OMG) and Aisling O’Sullivan, head of customer planning research and insight at AIB.

Pictured is Meadhbh Quinn, Marketing Society chair and and CEO of Pink Salmon