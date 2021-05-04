Orchard Thieves steals a lead with AR idea

Heineken’s Orchard Thieves Cider is rolling out an augmented reality (AR) experience that makes their iconic fox logo scannable anywhere in the world from any phone. Wherever it is found – whether on a can or pint glass, stencilled on walls around the city, or on TV – the fox becomes a ticket for rewards. Ireland will see this first-to-market tech, before it goes global.

Consumers go to ScanTheFox.com and scan any the brand’s fox logo with the camera on their smartphone to try and win some goodies. The Scan the Fox tech was developed by Accenture Interactive’s Rothco. Dentsu’s Redstar network are responsible for the integrated campaign using a mix of online video, digital out of home (DOOH), digital display, TV and social.

Thinkhouse is responsible for social and PR activity.