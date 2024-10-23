Originate builds Seven Mills brand

Originate has rolled out a branding campaign for Seven Mills, Dublin’s newest town developed by Cairn Homes. Seven Mills is a multi-billion euro residential development and is regarded as one of Europe’s largest in-progress construction projects. The project will comprise over 5,500 homes in Dublin 22, accommodating around 15,000 residents, marking one of the largest residential developments ever undertaken in the country.

The first residents moved into the community last December 2023, and by the end of January 2025, the first 1,000 homes will be completed. Spanning 225 acres of green space and featuring two train stations, Seven Mills is designed to be a modern, sustainable town with direct connections to Dublin city centre. The branding campaign aims to position Seven Mills as a connected and dynamic new town, reimagining suburban living in Dublin.

Community

The campaign runs across out of home (OOH), radio, press, and video on demand (VOD), ensuring broad visibility and engagement to introduce the development to Dubliners and beyond. “Our strategy is focused on positioning the project as an exemplar of how new

sustainable towns should be created and what makes it a great place to live, with community at the heart,” Kevin Higgins, managing director, Originate, said.