Orlando Wood returns to Dublin for talk

British adman and writer Orlando Wood returns to Dublin next month in a talk jointly hosted by the Marketing Institute and Boys+Girls. The breakfast event is in the Marker Hotel at 8.30am on Thursday, May 5. Wood’s new book, Look Out (IPA), is a further exploration into advertising effectiveness and examines how adland can make better work.

He insists that brand-building advertising will become more important in a technologically-disrupted world, not less. The Marketing Institute says that the session will bring the key tenets and principles to life specifically for an Irish audience. All attendees will also receive a complimentary copy of Look Out (rrp €65) as part of their ticket price.

In his highly-acclaimed and best-selling book, Lemon, Wood writes about how advertising has become indistinct, more dull and bland. Brand communications are lacking insight, a fresh point of view. He specially called out the decline in the use of characters, sense of context, distinctive accents, ambiguity, wordplay, double meaning and metaphor.

Tickets cost €60 for members and €100 for non-members.

To book, go to https://mii.ie/look-out-how-we-can-all-profit-by-rebuilding-advertising-effectiveness/