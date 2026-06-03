IDL’s Oskar Persson joins ASA board

Irish Distillers Pernod-Ricard’s head of brands for the Irish market Oskar Persson has joined the board of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the independent advertising self-regulatory body responsible for promoting, regulating and enforcing the highest standards possible of marketing communications in Ireland.

The board’s job is to oversee the ASA’s business activities and performance, and to help draw up and implement the authority’s code of standards for advertising and marketing communications in Ireland. At Irish Distillers, Persson is responsible for providing strategies to support the growth of its drinks portfolio, including Jameson, Redbreast and Absolut.

Prior to joining Irish Distillers Pernod-Ricard in 2020, he spent a decade with Danone across global consumer brands. He holds an MSc in marketing practice from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business and has a bachelor of commerce degree from UCD.

Other members of the ASA board: