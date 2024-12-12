O’Sullivan to assume global role at Ad Net Zero

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced that Mary O’Sullivan is taking on the job of director of international markets at Ad Net Zero, while continuing in her role at its European hub. Ad Net Zero is a global initiative to support those working in media, advertising and production industries, helping them in their drive to lower emissions. O’Sullivan has been an instrumental part of the drive in Ireland over the past 15 months.

Ad Net Zero Ireland is supported by IAPI, the Advertisers Association in Ireland (AAI), the Marketing Institute, Commercial Producers Ireland (CPI) and IAB Ireland

She set up action groups, growing the Ad Net Zero Council and bringing a number of national brands and media outlets on board. Ireland was an ‘early adapter’ of Ad Net Zero in 2022, the first market to join after the UK. She will continue the Irish operation from her new global role. As well as the European markets, O’Sullivan will now also manage new markets joining the worldwide network, such as Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She will also be responsible for expansion into other overseas markets. Kate Goldsmith (awards and performance director, IAPI) will now manage Ad Net Zero Ireland. Now entering its third year, Goldsmith will work alongside the volunteer action group chairs – Claire Hyland, Thinkhouse; Grainne Dwyer, Heritage; Chris Cashen, GroupM; Aideen O’Neill, Verve; and David Heaney, Diageo – to develop guidelines, case studies and real-life examples.