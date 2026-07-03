Outsurance backs Oliver Callan show

RTÉ Commercial has secured Outsurance as sponsor of the Oliver Callan show on RTÉ Radio 1 for an undisclosed fee. The JNLR indicates that the show has 296,000 listeners each day in its new 11am-1pm slot. Trending topics, the latest in sport, culture and music are all on the weekly agenda, along with interviews with media personalities and celebrities.
Deal
Brokered directly with Outsurance, the 12-month radio deal consists of six sponsor credited stings per show, sixDeal premium sponsor credited promos across the Radio 1 schedule including Morning Ireland, Today with David McCullagh, Liveline with Kieran Cuddihy, and Brendan O’Connor as well as show homepage and listen back sponsorship.