Over 80 cruise ships for Dún Laoghaire

Over 80 cruise ships will call to Dún Laoghaire in the coming months bringing a total of 137,000 passengers and 56,000 crew. The first ship to arrive this season is the Viking Venus. Dún Laoghaire was second only to Cork/Cobh as Ireland’s busiest harbour for cruise visits last year. Councillor Denis O’Callaghan, cathaoirleach, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council (DLRCC), said the aim was to build on the number of ship visits in the coming years.

Last year, 78 cruise ships arrived at Dún Laoghaire with 127,747 passengers and 58,121 crew.

Exit gate figures showed that 43 per cent of passengers who tender ashore visit Dún Laoghaire town and the surrounding area. DLRCC point to the tourism benefits and how the revenue helps with the harbour’s restoration. However, fears have been expressed by local groups opposed to the growing number of cruise ships anchoring in Dublin Bay for several days at a time, and the possible environmental impact on the immediate coastline.

For the second year running, the longest cruise ship will be MSC Preziosa at 333 metres long and with a capacity of 4,345 passengers and 1,313 crew. The Regal Princess is 330m long with a capacity of 3,592 passengers and 1,205 crew. These ships are operated by MSC Cruises and Princess Cruises respectively. Viking Cruises are now top of the schedule with 21 visits this year, sending ships from their ocean going fleet.

Norwegian Cruise Lines will visit Dún Laoghaire 10 times this year.