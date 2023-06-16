Paddy Power backs comedy on Virgin

Virgin Media Television will air the second season of Craic Den Comedy Club, in partnership with Paddy Power. The comedy show returns, hosted by Damo Clark and Eddie Mullarkey. Filmed in Dublin’s Tramline, it will feature household names of Irish comedy. There will be six weeks of the comedy club showing on Virgin Media Two from next Wednesday.

Patrick Kinsella, head of AFC at VMTV, said supporting Irish artists and comedians was part of what Virgin Media Television was about. “Building on the back of last year’s successful first outing, series two features some of the biggest names in Irish comedy, including Dave McSavage, Andrew Maxwell and Jarlath Regan to name just a few,” Kinsella said.

“We’re thrilled to have the show back, but it’s thanks to the continued support of Paddy Power and their commitment to Irish comedy that makes it possible.” Craic Den Comedy Club is hosted by Damo Clark and Eddie Mullarkey and coincides with the launch of the Paddy Power Comedy Festival in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens at the end of July.