A new tactical advertising campaign by Paddy Power encourages Ireland fans to support Ivory Coast; all because the team’s flag mirrors the Irish tricolour. The Republic of Ireland may have missed out on qualifying for the 23rd World Cup finals, but Irish fans can still have skin in the game, thanks to a novel out of home (OOH) campaign by the maverick gambling brand.

Ireland’s hopes were dashed in a penalty shoot-out against Czechia in March, leaving fans of the Boys in Green at a loss for which team to support during the tournament. Now Paddy Power has stepped in with a campaign created by BBH Dublin calling on Irish fans to support the Ivorians, swapping the green, white and orange for orange, green and white. Reverse The poster flies the Irish flag far and wide, just in reverse. A simple flip on the typical football poster, ensuring no fan is left without a team. Marcos Gemal, executive creative director, BBH Dublin, said Paddy Power is well known for its irreverent take on popular events. They have upped the ante by giving Irish fans a late World Cup substitute team. Launching to coincide with the start of the World Cup, the campaign will run on digital outdoor sites in Dublin, as well as in print in the Sunday Independent and the Irish Sun. Activity will run during Ivory Coast matches when the team plays Ecuador on June 15th, Germany on the 20th and Curaçao on the 25th.

A survey by iReach Insights found that only 29 per cent of Irish adults would accept an all-expenses paid trip to the US for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In contrast, 40 per cent would be willing to travel to Mexico, while more than 71 per cent would accept a free trip to Canada, highlighting a significant disparity in attitudes towards the tournament’s host nations.

American interest Research by Harris Poll on American interest in the World Cup found that one in two adults plan to watch at least one match on TV, streaming, or social media between now and the final in New Jersey on July 19. The report also reveals that more than one in four Americans say they have only recently become interested in “soccer” because of this year’s tournament.

Millennials, Hispanic Americans, and hybrid workers show most interest. The study, which involved over 2,000 adults, showed that 52 per cent of Americans say hosting major international sporting events is making them more interested in sports they would not normally follow. A similar percentage noticed World Cup sponsors and advertisers.