Paddy Power run fun ads for festival

A Twitter-enabled bus shelter dispenser is at the centre of a new out of home (OOH) campaign on Dublin streets celebrating to celebrate the Paddy Power Comedy Festival. The festival kicks off next Thursday July 21 for four nights in Iveagh Gardens with some of the top names in Irish comedy on the bill, including Deirdre O’Kane, Tommy Tiernan and Foil Arms & Hog.

The highly-popular festival was previously sponsored by Vodafone.

Concerned that the audience may in fact laugh their pants off, Paddy Power is giving away spare pairs via the Camden Street bus shelter, the nearest proximity panel to the festival venue. By following the bookmaker’s Twitter account, passers-by and those en route to the festival can get their pants by tweeting the hashtag #paddypantsplease.

The campaign also includes location-specific copy on the Camden Corner special and the Luas station domination at Harcourt Street. Both the inside and outside of a Luas tram is also taken over, with relevant festival information and with a call to action for commuters to book tickets. They are complemented by large format billboards, bus shelters and bus T-Sides.

Karl Ellis, head of media, Paddy Power, said: “As the brand spanking new sponsors of the festival, we wanted to make sure our presence was felt in a truly unmissable way all across Dublin. With high impact activations all over the city, hopefully we’ve delivered a nice mix of formats that brings the festival and the brand to life ahead of its debut.”