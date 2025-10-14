Palestinians lead with Gaza campaign

Palestinians are taking the lead in shaping their own future with the launch today of Gaza: Living Story — a Palestinian-led campaign that puts survivors and the diaspora at the centre of defining Gaza’s past, present, and future. The launch comes as international powers convene reconstruction summits with little or no Palestinian participation.

Created by Muslim Aid and Yalla Co-operative, a worker-owned co-op with members in Gaza and the diaspora, the campaign gives Palestinians in Gaza and the diaspora the power to document memories, experiences, and visions for recovery — ensuring their voices, not outside actors, shape how Gaza’s future is imagined.

Genocide

For over two decades, Muslim Aid has worked across Palestine, and claims to have saved over 100,000 lives in Gaza in the past two years alone. Two years on from the escalation in hostilities — and following the UN’s verdict that Israel has committed genocide — imposed reconstruction and depopulation plans are being advanced without Palestinian consultation.

The campaign is entitled gazalivingstory.org