Papaioannou for loyalty masterclass

Dublin will play host to a major European event as three experts in loyalty marketing address a two-day masterclass in the Herbert Park Hotel in Ballsbridge next month. Participants will earn the globally recognised and certified customer academy diploma in loyalty certification (CADipL™), externally certified by Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

Hosted by Chilli Pepper, Truth Customer Academy, and platinum sponsor Marigold, The Truth About Loyalty has inspired over 1,000 marketing and business professionals across 43 countries. The masterclass will explore the strategic and commercial imperatives behind best-in-class loyalty programme development, design, and execution.

Leanne Papaioannou (above), founder and CEO, Chilli Pepper, said: “Loyalty is no longer about points or perks – it’s about trust, emotion, and connection. Customers expect more than transactional relationships; they want to feel seen, valued, and understood. The masterclass challenge professionals to think differently about how they connect with customers.”

Amanda Cromhout, master trainer and founder and CEO of Truth Customer Academy, added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to bring this event to Europe for the first time. Having witnessed the impact this masterclass and the certification has had across 43 countries, I cannot wait to connect with the Irish and European loyalty community in Dublin.”

A third speaker, Nick Watson, VP of business consulting at Marigold, has a wealth of experience working on Coca-Cola, Tesco, and The White Company. He helps brand owners deliver personalised, data-driven customer experiences. At The Truth About Loyalty, he will co-lead the module on managing an RFP process and evaluating tech platforms.

The masterclass will be held in the Herbert Park Hotel in Ballsbridge on November 18 & 19.