Paramount+ added to Sky Cinema

Sky Cinema subscribers in the UK and Ireland are now able to stream Paramount+ on Sky platforms as part of their current subscription at no extra cost. It means all Paramount + TV shows and films are included with Sky Cinema, such as a line-up of popular classic movies, new and original entertainment, iconic shows and various children’s series.

The movies include Jerry & Marge Go Large, Scream (from July), Ray Donovan: The Movie, Mission Impossible: Fallout, Transformers The Last Night, Grease, Clifford The Big Red Dog and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (pictured). Shows like Dexter, Geordie Shore and South Park feature, along with kids’ shows like Rugrats and The Adventures of Paddington.

Paramount+ will also feature a selection of new blockbuster films after their theatrical and home entertainment release, including Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. The channel will cost €7.99 per month for non-Sky Cinema customers. Sky customers without Sky Cinema can access the Paramount+ app on a Sky platform.

Sky Cinema is the home of Sky Original films including the upcoming Terry Pratchett family animation The Amazing Maurice, After Yang starring Colin Farrell, new thriller Poker Face directed by and starring Russell Crowe, with new films launching every month alongside cinema releases including Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix: Resurrections.