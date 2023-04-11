Pat Kenny launches Make-A-Wish appeal

Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny was on hand to launch the annual Wish Week, Make-A-Wish’s annual national fundraising appeal to help hundreds of Irish children who are currently living with life-threatening illnesses. The charity is appealing to the general public to help raise awareness and much needed funding for the children. This year’s Wish Week runs from April 24-28, with the annual donation day beingheld on the Friday.

One Wish recipient, Jacob (12), will form a central theme to this year’s Wish Week. He had his wish to have a princess themed party last November 2022 before he sadly passed away in December, just days before his 13th birthday. The organisers want to continue to share his story so that his positive attitude towards life can inspire other people, whether through seeing Jacob’s video on social media or hearing about his story on radio.

To help spread his light, Make-A-Wish will launch the Draw A Star campaign to make the wishes of children aged between three and 17 with serious medical conditions come true, with Jacob being the first to draw his star in the night sky. Make-A-Wish Ireland have granted over 2,950 wishes to children living with life threatening illnesses. Last year, Wish Week raised €75,000 and the charity now hopes to reach a new target of €100,000.

To donate €4 text MYWISH to 50300.

Pat Kenny is pictured with Make-A-Wish recipient Joshua Eyanga, age 6