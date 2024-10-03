Penneys launches breast cancer campaign

Primark, owner of the Penneys retail, brand, has launched ‘We’re with you’ campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. ‘We’re With You’ features women from five countries, including Ireland, who each have been affected by breast cancer. Penneys has rolled out a 37-piece collection, designed to support those affected by breast cancer. The retailer will donate €100,000 to the Irish Cancer Society as part of a €1 million global campaign.

Through self-directed videos and photographs, the five women – Muireann from Dublin, Della from London, Marie from Paris, Mitzi from Missouri in the US and Paula from Madrid – share their stories of vulnerability, solidarity and strength, highlighting the importance of the support they received. The campaign features in the windows of 450 Penneys and Primark stores and across the retailer’s digital and social channels.

The special collection includes 37 products with prices starting from €5. It is made up of two ranges: the post-surgery range, which includes specialist product developed for women affected by breast cancer, and the solidarity range, a limited-edition range available to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month. The five women captured content on their iPhones, Polaroid and film cameras. They each wear some of Penney’s breast cancer collection.

Penneys worked with casting director Heather March to create the ‘We’re With You’ campaign, depicting real stories in an unfiltered way. March has worked across all of Primark’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns and her passion for using non-actors or models to tell real stories helped to bring to life the retailer’s vision for this year’s campaign. March has previously worked for Unilever on Dove’s widely lauded ‘Real Beauty’ campaign.

