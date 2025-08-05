Penneys launches new app in Ireland

Penneys has rolled out a new customer app in Ireland. In a statement, its parent company Primark said the launch marks the next step in the retailer’s strategy to harness the power of digital to support its stores and give more Irish consumers access to the brand. The app is available to download from Apple Store and Google Play Store.

The app allows consumers scroll through Penneys’ newest fashions, while the stock checker feature lets shoppers instantly see if certain items are available at their local store. A built-in store locator provides ready access to opening hours and directions, while the favourites feature allows users to save top picks for their next visit.

Customers can also opt-in for personalised notifications. Primark claims to have 26 million social media followers globally. Among visitors to the Penneys website in Ireland, women’s fashion topped the most popular search category, with its home offering showing the mostpotential for growth. Primark operates across 17 countries in Europe and the US.

The company was founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand.