Penneys study points to rise for in-store shopping

A report by the Penneys fast fashion department store reveals that post-pandemic Irish consumers are returning to towns and shopping centres as the online shopping peak wanes. The retailer has published the second edition of its Pulse of the Nation Index, a study carried out by Amárach Research, which shows that almost half of consumers in Ireland – some 46 per cent – were now less interested in shopping for fashionwear online.

From the hassle of returns to sustainability concerns, Irish consumers are voting with their feet and heading back out shopping, with 61 per cent members of the public now saying that shopping in-store is more enjoyable than online, preferring to put their money into their local towns and communities, although quite a large number of the survey’s respondents raised concerns that these stores need investment and reinvigorating.

The 1,200 consumers were asked as to why their interest in online shopping had waned. Some of the reasons flagged included the hassle of returning items bought online (55 per cent); that the products they had bought were not as advertised (45 per cent); increased costs associated with returning goods bought online (39 per cent); experienced delays in receiving goods or did not receive their product at all (31 per cent).

Others had concerns about the carbon footprint in making returns – 21 per cent.

While Irish shoppers went online as a result of the pandemic, it seems that change did not become permanent and since lockdown lifted, as shopping behaviour has swung back to its pre-2020 pattern. The Central Statistical Office (CSO) reported that only seven per cent of clothing, footwear and textile sales from Irish registered companies were online purchases back in 2019, but this spiked to 66 per cent of all sales by April 2020.

Since that peak however, online sales of clothing, footwear and textile sales accounted for just eight per cent of overall turnover in February. The research shows that the Irish tradition of ‘going to town’ is alive and well. Irish consumers want to spend time and money in their community, with almost eight in ten consumers shopping locally when they can, while 86 per cent believe that busy town centres are vital for the local economy.

Prefer

Hybrid working has proved to be a boost to local economies, with almost half 43 per cent of shoppers spending more in their community than before the pandemic. The research also identified factors as to why some people prefer shopping in-store – physically trying on items (72 per cent); the ease of returns (54 per cent); not having to wait for items to be delivered (47 per cent) and the social aspect of shopping with loved ones (32 per cent).

However, the research also highlights issues across regional towns with people citing concerns around derelict buildings, businesses closing down and anti-social behaviour. While there is a strong desire for these issues to be addressed, there is also positivity with 68 per cent saying they are hopeful about their community.

The five improvements people would like to see most in their area are more public amenities such as benches, playgrounds, bins, cafés or restaurants, more clothing/footwear/accessories stores (37 per cent), improved cycling infrastructure and more specialist stores such as butchers or bakeries.

The Penneys Pulse of the Nation Index Volume Two report can be downloaded here