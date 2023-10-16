Permanent TSB now simply PTSB

Following completion of the acquisition of substantial parts of the Ulster Bank retail, SME and asset finance businesses in the Republic of Ireland, Permanent TSB has invested €5 million in rebranding its business as a full service, customer-focused personal and business bank known as PTSB. It is the first repositioning of the bank since the launch of the Permanent TSB brand in 2002, after the merger of Irish Permanent and TSB Bank.

Publicis Dublin and Image Now devised the new look and slogan – Altogether More Human.

The new identity will be phased in across the bank’s operations and will soon feature across primary branch locations, websites and digital platforms, customer communications and advertising materials. The new name and visual identity will also feature prominently in the bank’s sponsorships, including the Olympic and Paralympic National teams, the Late Late Show, The Ideal Homes Show and the Guaranteed Irish Awards.

The rebrand builds on the bank’s €200m investment in tech and digital to enhance its online banking platform and digital app, along with its recent investment of €25m in the refurbishment of its 25 new branches opened earlier this year. The bank has also added 330 new staff from Ulster Bank, including business direct and private banking teams, and increasing its front-line and customer support staff by 150 over the past year.

The new brand was launched to 2,300 PTSB staff at an event in the RDS.

Pictured above are PTSB’s Eamonn Crowley, Suzanne Lloyd, Stephen Jackson, Dearbhail Feehan and Ger Mitchell at the launch of bank’s new branding in the RDS