Pernod Ricard appoints Carat across Europe

French drinks multinational Pernod Ricard has appointed Dentsu’s Carat as a cross European media agency, including in Ireland for Irish Distillers following a competitive pitch. It is the first time the company have taken this pan-European approach. Pernod Ricard has used GroupM, Havas, Omnicom and MG in recent years, and has worked with Dentsu’s iProspect agency in Spain. The new tie-up with Carat gets underway this month.

Jessica Lynn, marketing director, Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, said she wished to thank GroupM’s EssenceMediacom for the work it has done for its local campaigns over the past few years. Carat will work with Pernod Ricard’s extensive portfolio of renowned brands, including Absolut Vodka, Beefeater Gin, Ballantine’s, Chivas and Jameson. Dentsu was founded in Tokyo, Japan in 1901 and now has a a presence in over 145 countries and regions.