Peroni offers beer lovers a free pint

Exemplifying the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion and style upon which it was formed, Peroni Nastro Azzurro partners with anyExcuse to launch the ‘Live Every Moment’ campaign and offer Irish beer lovers the chance to enjoy a complimentary pint of Peroni draught as a way of showing its support to bars and restaurants across the country.

Colin McGough, Peroni brand manager, said it goes without saying that bars and restaurants across Ireland need support right now. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we’ll never again take the little things for granted. As we emerge to greener pastures, we’re offering people the chance to enjoy a free pint of Peroni draught,” McGough added.

The campaign sees Peroni create specific content to resonate with Irish consumers and sit across different media platforms throughout the coming weeks, including Peroni Ireland social channels and digital and radio advertising. Video will highlight that special moment of friends finally meeting together, bringing a touch of the dolce vita to life in Ireland.

To avail of a free pint, people are urged to keep an eye on Instagram @PeroniIreland, online ads or watch out for specially branded beermats in bars and restaurants for details on how to register. Simply swipe up, fill out the short online form, claim a digital voucher while numbers allow, present it at the bar and sit back and enjoy a free pint of Peroni draught.