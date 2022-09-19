Peroni sponsors Virgin’s new Restaurant run

Virgin Media Solutions have announced the Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro as the lead sponsor of the new series of The Restaurant, which returns to Virgin Media One next Tuesday, September 27, along with restaurateur and chef Marco Pierre White and food writer and broadcaster Rachel Allen. The series will show how Peroni pairs with various foods.
Six Irish celebrities are lined up to swap their day jobs for oven gloves, including Corkonian Demi Isaac Oviawe (Holding and The Young Offenders) and 2FM host Doireann Garrihy, who will join the show’s two hosts as the food is prepared and the diners eat and critique their meal all while guessing who the celebrity could be behind the kitchen doors.
Pictured, from left to right: Rachel Allen, Megan Kenny, marketing manager, Peroni Nastro Azzurro Ireland; Daniel Hickey business director and head of digital planning, Cormac Doyle, national sales manager for AdSmart and NBD, Virgin Media Solutions; Niall Daly-Lennon, country manager – Ireland for Asahi UK and Marco Pierre White.