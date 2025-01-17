P&G’s John Fix for Radiocentre talk

Radiocentre Ireland’s first webinar of 2025 will explain why Procter & Gamble increased its spend on audio advertising in the US. Delegates will hear from John Fix whose 27-year career at P&G spanned engineering, R&D, market research and marketing. He was one of the first executives with a role dedicated to media analytics. He managed the analysis and selection of media measurement applications, creative testing, lift tests, attribution and planning tools.

Ciaran Cunningham, CEO, Radiocentre Ireland, said the entries deadline for the Irish Audio Awards is Tuesday, January 21. There are 10 award categories plus a grand prix. The awards evening will take place in Smock Alley Theatre on Thursday, March 27. Anton Savage will MC the event and guests will include Dr Lollie Mancey, anthropologist, futurist in innovation, Andrew Tindall, global partnerships VP at System 1, and Loud Parade music creative agency.

Guests will hear from a selection of awards’ judges – Mark Shanley, executive creative director, Adam & Eve DDB, Steve Babaeko, founder/CEO of X3M Ideas, and Caroline Riis, senior creative, Try in Norway. Invites to the awards show will be sent out in early February.

Pictured above is Claudia Winkleman, who fronts for P&G’s Head & Shoulders