Pinergy re-brands as part of new focus

Energy supplier Pinergy rolled out a new brand identity as part of repositioning the company’s business model towards supplying energy and promoting meaningful behavioural change. Created by brand design house Zero-G, the new look is part of the Irish company’s new strategy on targeting particular business and consumer sectors.
Head of marketing David Slattery (pictured) said they are using the rebrand to highlight Pinergy’s energy with insight offer. The new tagline sets the tone for their proposition in the market which is built around supplying, analysing and advising on energy solutions and how best to optimise energy consumption and reduce waste.
Pinergy is supporting the brand refresh with a new website and marketing campaign across digital, print and broadcast media for the next three months focusing on business sectors. The company has signed a six-month deal with Newstalk as programme sponsor for On the Record, presented by Gavan Reilly and broadcast every Sunday from 11-1pm.
Pinergy, which has used former Munster rugby international Paul O’Connell as its brand ambassador, is rolling Lifestyle, a new bill pay offer for families which guarantees discounted energy prices to them at the times they use energy most. They have partnerships with Munster Rugby, Basketball Ireland, Mount Sion GAA and the charity Daisyhouse.
Pinergy’s updated brand identity is showcased in a video here