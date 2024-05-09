Plant-It wins Love Irish Food award

The Plant-It Food Company has won the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award for 2024, a prize worth in excess of €160,000. The prize includes a national outdoor transport campaign, creative bursary, product development package and business ‘healthcheck’. Based in Dublin, Plant-It is a family-run, Irish frozen food business that produces plant-based products. The company was launched in 2021 with its ready meals.

They sell in eight markets – Ireland, the UK, Canada, the US, the Middle East, Germany, the Baltic countries, and China. Plant-It was launched by Declan Gallagher, from Promise Gluten-Free and Tadgh Geary of Pallas Foods. The business was born following research into what consumers wanted with its founder identifying a gap in the frozen section for healthy and nutritious meals that are plant-based, gluten-free and non-GM.

Since 2012, the Love Irish Food brand development award provides member brands with the chance to win a sponsored national outdoor advertising campaign from Global, with support from OwensDDB and Marketing Network.

Global manages and markets billboards, digital screens and various other forms of bus advertising across public transport, retail and roadside locations. Their key partnerships include Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann. Their significant retail portfolio includes Dundrum Town Centre, The Square Tallaght, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, ILAC Centre, Pavilions Swords and Mahon Point, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu.

Pictured are Kiernan Rumley, CEO, Love Irish Food; Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing director, Global Ireland; Jessica Prendergast, global head of marketing and Jim Herlihy, food service manager, Plant-It Food