Pluto restructures senior team

Marketing and events agency Pluto has announced several a restructuring of its senior team. Following the division of the business into two new units, managing director Cathy O’Donohoe will now take on the new role of chief executive, focusing on business development and working with its worldwide partners. Ian McCabe has been appointed managing director of Pluto the Agency and Amanda Carwood takes charge at Pluto Live respectively.

McCabe joined Pluto in September last year as head of shopper marketing. He has worked on campaigns for Polestar, Pladis, WaterWipes, Irish Distillers and Heineken. Prior to joining Pluto, he spent 15 years at Publicis Dublin, where he was a senior account director working on Bord Gáis Energy, Iarnrod Eireann, Renault, Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) and Davy. In his new role, he will be lead strategic growth for Pluto the Agency.

Expanded

Carwood joined Pluto in 2010 from Grayling PR where she was account manager. As a senior account manager at Pluto, she has handled clients across the pharmaceutical, motor, financial, tech and agriculture industries. Founded in 2007, Pluto began life as an event production and management agency, but over the past 16 years has expanded to become a fully integrated marketing communications agency combined with live events.

In 2021, Pluto joined independent network Worldwide Partners with agencies in 40 markets.